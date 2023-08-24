Nameless Kids releases single 'Lonely'

Nameless Kids drops new track "Lonely." Photo: Handout

MANILA -- Indie pop-alternative band Nameless Kids has released its latest single "Lonely," which is now available on various music streaming platforms.

The track, which is from their upcoming album under Tarsier Records, dives into the uncertainties of relationship.



“This isn’t just about being alone, it’s a song for everyone who was led on by their own assumptions only to be left clueless and in pain,” the band said.

The emotional mid-tempo track is composed by lead vocalist Nhiko Sabiniano and produced by the band.



Formed in 2019, the band consists of members Sabiniano, Kyle Perry, Tati De Mesa, Kim Allen, and Imay Alconaba.

The group wom Best Performance of a New Group Recording Artist at the 34th Awit Awards.

Their previous hits include “Midsummer High” from the hit series “He’s Into Her,” “Life’s a Beach” from the iWantTFC series “Beach Boys,” and “Sa’yo (Ang Mundo)” from the queer reality dating show “Sparks Camp.”