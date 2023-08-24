The romantic drama “Love You Long Time” starring Carlo Aquino and Eisel Serrano is currently the top Philippine movie in the streaming platform Netflix.

It outranked other foreign movies including Gal Gadot’s “Heart of Stone,” “The Monkey King,” “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” and “Street Kings,” among others.

“Love You Long Time” was one of the official entries in the 2023 summer Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) last April.

Directed by JP Habac, the film revolves around Uly (Aquino) and Ikay (Serrano), who serendipitously “cross paths” through their walkie-talkies, as they share the same frequency. Over time, they start talking to each other more frequently until they finally decide to meet up.

However, the movie’s teaser leaves viewers wondering if the two will actually see each other and how their story will unfold.

“Love You Longtime” was produced by Studio Three Sixty PH.