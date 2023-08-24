KC Concepcion opens up about her love life

MANILA – Given her familiarity with local showbiz, KC Concepcion feels that concealing her love life from the public will not be easily accomplished.

She admitted this during an interview with the media at the sidelines of the “Asian Persuasion” press conference on Wednesday, where she was asked whether someone is making her heart flutter.

“Siyempre ang hirap naman kapag nag-iisa ka. Siyempre maganda 'yung feeling na meron kang kasama. Pero for now, ganun pa lang po. Wala pa po talaga akong big next step or anything pagdating sa personal life ko,” she said.

“Trust me, dito na po ako lumaki. Hindi po ako complete kung hindi ko po 'yun ma-share sa mga tao. Pilit ko pong pina-private 'yung life ko pero nakakalusot eh. Parang hindi ko kayang i-private lahat,” she added.

Yet, Concepcion made it clear that her present situation still involves getting better acquainted with the person she is currently spending time with.

Nonetheless, she’s grateful that the man she refused to name is supportive of her career.

“I think I need someone who is supportive, who will understand. Kasi siyempre nagtra-travel na ako ngayon for my work kasi nga international na rin 'yung nangyayari sa akin. I didn’t expect it pero ganun na 'yung nangyayari even with my jewelry, even with my career as an artista. I need someone very supportive and outgoing and respectful of my time and of me as a woman, who I can also see will be a good partner for life,” she said.

Last February, Concepcion hinted that she might be in a new relationship when she posted on Instagram that she had spent Valentine's Day in a foreign country with a man she did not identify.

