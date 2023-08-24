Kathryn Bernardo brushes off worries love team will fade

Photo from Kathryn Bernardo's Instagram account.

MANILA — Actress Kathryn Bernardo brushed off worries that her love team with boyfriend Daniel Padilla will soon fade as she takes on more solo projects such as the upcoming "A Very Good Girl."

In an interview with reporters, Bernardo noted that the landscape of the Philippine film industry has changed and that it's more important for her to know that her films are building conversations.

"Hindi ko 'yun iniisip kasi ... iba na 'yung sitwasyon natin. Basta lalabas sila sa sinehan at pag-uusapan 'yung movie, idi-discuss 'yung mga opinions nila, 'yun masaya na kami. More than that hindi ko na iniisip," Bernardo said.

Bernardo stressed anew that her decision to make solo films was a mutual decision with Padilla, noting how supportive he was during the filming of "A Very Good Girl."

"Naging mutual 'yun decision na 'yun sa 'min and 'yung project ni Deej kailangan niyong abangan. Sobrang ganda rin nung material na 'yun," the actress said.

"Importante, magkasama kami off cam pero sobrang supportive lang siya rito sa 'kin. Happy siya kasi alam niyang sobrang saya ko, everytime na nagsu-shoot ako for this movie," she added.

"Nakakatuwa lang na sana mag-open din 'to ng doors, hindi lang sa 'kin kung 'di sa ibang mga projects na ginagawa pa ngayon ng ABS."

Asked anew if they are thinking of getting married soon, Bernardo said: "Wala, tagal pa kasi ngayon andito kami sa peak namin ni Deej na kailangan naming magtrabaho especially may bahay na pinapagawa, ang daming gastos. Parang alam din namin sa sarili namin na hindi pa time and open kami about it."

"Iba-iba naman 'yung time ng lahat so ngayon, attend lang kami ng kasal, kunin niyo muna kaming bridesmaids, okay lang 'yun. ...He respects my timing din. Sa akin, alam ko rin na hindi pa ako ready, ayaw kong pilitin 'yung mga ganoon. Importante masaya tayo ngayon, take it day by day."

The couple, popularly known as KathNiel, has been in a relationship for nearly 11 years.

Aside from "A Very Good Girl," Bernardo will also star in the historical film "Elena 1944," which will be directed by award-winning filmmaker Olivia Lamasan under Black Sheep.

Meanwhile, Padilla is set to star in a dark thriller and buddy comedy movie for his film comeback.

It was also announced that Bernardo and Padilla will be doing a new movie with director Cathy Garcia-Molina.

