MANILA – Enrique Gil has finished filming his scenes in Thailand for his upcoming comedy movie “I Am Not Big Bird.”

On Instagram, Anima Studios shared photos of Gil and his co-stars Red Ollero, Nikko Natividad and Pepe Herrera as they wrapped shooting in the Southeast Asian country.

The production studio also thanked the film’s Thai crew and everyone who gave their team the warmest welcome.

Per its caption, Gil and the rest of the cast and crew of the movie will be heading back to the Philippines to finish filming.

Directed by Victor Villanueva, “I Am Not Big Bird” is Gil's comeback project after a three-year hiatus from the entertainment industry due to the pandemic. It is a co-production among Anima Studios, Black Sheep and ABS-CBN Films.

The film centers on Luis Carpio (Gil), who goes to Thailand, where a peculiar turn of events unfolds. During his vacation, Luis finds himself unwittingly caught up in a case of mistaken identity when he is confused with Big Bird, a known personality in the adult film industry in Thailand, due to their uncanny resemblance.

Written by Lilit Reyes, the movie is inspired by events which actually happened to his friend when they went to Thailand several years ago.