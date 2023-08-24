'Dirty Linen': Joel Torre's character dies in penultimate episode

Carlos killed Olan (Joel Torre), more commonly known as Mang Abe, in the penultimate episode of "Dirty Linen" aired last August 24, 2023. ABS-CBN.

Joel Torre's character Olan was shot dead by Carlos (John Arcilla) in the penultimate episode of "Dirty Linen" that aired Thursday.

This reduces the members of #TeamResbak to three — Alexa (Janine Gutierrez), Lala (Jennica Garcia), and Max (Christian Bables).

In an attempt to rescue Alexa from being held hostage by the Fieros, Olan teamed up with Aidan (Zanjoe Marudo) along with Lala and Max.

As Alexa tried to escape, Carlos arrived and attempted to kill her in front of Olan.

During their struggle, Carlos shot Olan, making him the first casualty of #TeamResbak in the series.

Meanwhile, Carlos failed to capture Chiara (Francine Diaz), who got help from Nico (Seth Fedelin) and Max. Leona (Janice de Belen), on the other hand, is planning an escape route with Olga (Andrea del Rosario).

“Dirty Linen,” which will conclude on August 25, airs on Kapamilya Channel, Jeepney TV, A2Z, TV5, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, and TFC.

