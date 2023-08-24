Coco Martin finally opens official Facebook page

MANILA -- Kapamilya actor Coco Martin has finally opened a Facebook account.

Martin promoted his official Facebook page Real Coco Martin through a video uploaded on Instagram on Wednesday.

"Mga kaibigan, finally mayroon na po akong official Facebook page, ang Real Coco Martin. Kaya naman po sana ay mag-like, follow and share na. Maraming-maraming salamat po at mahal na mahal ko kayo. God bless you all," Martin said in the video.

In the comment section of his post, fans of Martin expressed their excitement.

Currently, Martin is the lead star of ABS-CBN's action series "FPJ's Batang Quiapo" with Lovi Poe.

"FPJ's Batang Quiapo" airs every Monday to Friday, 8 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Cinemo, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC and TFC.

