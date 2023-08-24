MANILA -- OPM artists Ben&Ben and Adie, and Korean acts Seori MeloMance will be joining the upcoming ON Music Festival on November 3 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

They will be joining the previously announced Suho of EXO, Moira dela Torre, Darren Espanto and Wave to Earth.

ON Music Festival celebrates the diversity of music from well-loved Korean and Filipino acts which is made possible through the partnership of ABS-CBN Global and South Korean immersive entertainment brand KAMP.

Early bird tickets for ON Music Festival are already sold out, while the general sale of tickets will start on Saturday, August 26, at 12 noon, with prices ranging from P14,500 (floor standing A), P13,500 (floor standing B), P12,500 (lower box A), P11,500 (lower box B), P4,500 (upper box), and P1,000 (general admission).

Tickets are available at SM Tickets outlets and selected SM Cinema, SM Store (customer service), SM Bowling, SM Skating, Eastwood Mall, Lucky Chinatown Mall concierge, SM Mall of Asia Arena Coral ticket booth, and via online through smtickets.com.

