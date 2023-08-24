MANILA – Kapamilya actress Andrea Brillantes got candid about her admiration for Ina Raymundo’s son Jakob Poturnak in her recent vlog.

Playing the “date or pass” game with friends Criza Taa, Danica Ontengco, and Bea Borres, Brillantes did not hesitate to say that she would date Raymundo’s son if given a chance.

The Kapamilya star admitted that she had previously met Poturnak. At the time, she was still in a relationship.

"Gusto ko lang sabihin na dati nagpakilala siya sa akin. I was with Bea. Kaso ka-holding hands ko ‘yung ex ko nun. Tapos nagpakilala siya. Sabi niya ‘Hey, I’m Jakob,’” she recalled.

She went on to admit that she is mesmerized by Poturnak’s face.

“Gwapong-gwapo na ako sa kanya dati pa,” Brillantes continued.

But her friends were more surprised when the actress jokingly addressed Poturnak directly.

“‘Hi, Jakob! If you’re watching I’m single now,’” she said.

Taa could not help herself but remind her friend to calm down: “Hindi ka gaganyan, bestie. Ang tapang mo.”

Before the game started, Brillantes stressed that she is not keen on looking for a new relationship right now.

"As you all know, it's only been a couple of months na naging single ako and I am not looking for a man, or a commitment, or a boyfriend, as of right now," she said.

"So, the term 'jojowain' is just too serious for me. Ayoko ng ganoon eh. And, of course, ayoko lang maulit 'yung before na sabi ko totropahin and then he became my boyfriend. Hindi na tayo for the memes."

Brillantes had broken up with basketball player Ricci Rivero.

