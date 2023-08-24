KC Concepcion in 'Asian Persuasion.' Handout

MANILA -- It has been a while since KC Concepcion last acted in front of the camera and she is beyond thrilled that her comeback will be an international film.

In fact, she returned to the Philippines just recently to promote “Asian Persuasion” written by Mike Ang and directed by Tony and Grammy winner Jhett Tolentino.

“It feels so good to be back. Talagang pinangarap kong mag-comeback and hindi ko akalain na international film ang magiging first project ko after a while,” she said.

“I hope also na kahit American movie siya, may pusong Pinoy naman siya so maa-appreciate natin iyan. Tutal generation tayo ng social media so it’s something new for us to really have in our scene right now,” she added.

“Asian Persuasion” follows the story of a down-on-his-luck chef, Mickey de Los Santos (Dante Basco), who cooks up a crazy scheme to marry off his ex-wife, Avery Chua (Concepcion), by setting her up with a fake internet dating profile in an attempt to find her a suitor to re-marry in order to avoid his substantial alimony obligations. With the help of his trusted wingman, Mickey gets off to a hot start until he realizes he wants a second chance with Avery. He, however, might be too late.

Concepcion admitted that she was initially intimidated by her co-stars. But this quickly changed once they started working.

“When I got on set, they made me feel so welcome and so at home to be on an American set and it was the best experience for me. Talagang na-feel ko 'yung support ng mga artistang Fil-Am and Asian-American na nakatungtong na sa Hollywood. Parang hindi ko na-feel na naiiba ako dahil homegrown ako dito sa atin,” she said.

According to Concepcion, she did not have any second thoughts about accepting the role of Avery because she found the script really entertaining.

“Nung binasa ko 'yung script, 30 minutes lang tinapos ko na. Na-enjoy ko 'yung story. Na-enjoy ko 'yung dialogues. Nakakatawa 'yung mga dialogue. Nakikita ko na comedy din siya pero may puso talaga, may hugot. American pero Asian and may pusong Pinoy,” she said.

Since the movie tackles marriage and divorce, Concepcion shared that her personal experience with what happened to her parents really helped her breathe life into her character.

“I think that really helped me sa heart na dinala ko doon sa role ko. Like I said, hindi mo pwedeng i-limit 'yung sarili mo. Lahat pwede whether good, whether bad, you just do your best to enjoy a ride,” she said.

When asked if she would be more active in showbiz again after this project, she playfully hinted, “I think so. Ayaw ako paalisin eh. I think this job chooses you. Siguro talagang para sa akin 'yung ganito.”

“Bata pa lang ako, pinangarap ko na talagang mag-artista kahit dine-deny ko sa mommy ko kasi siyempre gusto niya ako mag-graduate ng college and mag-ibang landas. Pero hilig ko rin talaga. So I am really grateful na bagong experience ito sa akin na yung script English pero yung kwento, Pilipino. Makaka-relate yung 4.6 million na mga Pilipino sa America and mga Pilipino na nandito sa atin.”

“Asian Persuasion” was shot entirely in New York City in 2022, celebrating some of its most iconic landmarks and highlighting some of its lesser-known, less frequented cultural enclaves.

Aside from Concepcion and Basco, the movie features Kebin Krieder and Paolo Montalban.

The film will have its world premiere at the SOHO International Film Festival in New York City on September 16 and 17. It will be theatrically released in the Philippines nationwide on November 29.

