Raven Rigor and Sean Tristan pose for the ‘Fresh’ issue of PARCINQ. Courtesy of PARCINQ

MANILA — Showbiz neophytes Raven Rigor and Sean Tristan are off to a stellar start, with a magazine cover to their name following their breakout roles in the iWantTFC series “Beach Bros.”

On Tuesday, Rigor and Tristan were unveiled as the cover stars of the “Fresh” issue of the pop culture publication PARCINQ. Dubbed actors who are “new on the line,” the two were profiled as among their generation’s most promising.

Individually, they’re both promising actors. Together, they’re much stronger. Breaking the internet for their roles in #BeachBros, @seantristan_ and @kimchiraven give us a much-needed hook to root for them.



Catch them in this latest #ParcinqFresh for #TheFreshTalentsIssue. pic.twitter.com/eb7mVv66sw — PARCINQ (@parcinqmagazine) August 23, 2022

“It’s hard to find footing in this highly competitive industry, but rising fresh talents and ‘Beach Bros’ stars Raven Rigor and Sean Tristan have no problem with that. Brimming with natural prowess in acting, both are here to stay.

“In a huge starfield, it’s hard to shine the brightest. But the universe has always had its amazing way of highlighting stars that will sparkle even more. In this Parcinq Fresh Issue, we finally caught up with the most-talked-about and celebrated tandem on the internet,” the digital magazine said of the Kapamilya talents.

Have you seen Parcinq Magazine’s latest #ParcinqFresh issue? Here are some behind the scene cuteness from the Beach Bros stars— Sean Tristan and Raven Rigor! pic.twitter.com/Y05P5gPsXo — DreamscapePH (@DreamscapePH) August 23, 2022

Aside from their joint debut on PARCINQ, the two also posed for solo versions of the issue’s cover.

Rigor and Tristan, both 20, both became social media darlings in July with their portrayals of friends-turned-sweethearts Pete and Jeremy in “Beach Bros,” a coming-of-age series that follows five teenage boys as they meet newcomers at their remote beach resort.

The six-episode title, helmed by Victor Villanueva, is still streaming on iWantTFC.

