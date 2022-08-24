O/C Records' Cean Jr. to make acting debut in 'Sitio Diablo'

MANILA -- Record producer and singer-songwriter Cean Jr. is making his acting debut in the upcoming Vivamax film “Sitio Diablo” premiering on August 26.

A sexy-action film directed by Roman Perez Jr., “Sitio Diablo” follows the story of a gangster couple returning to Manila, aiming to foster a new gang called Illustrados.

The movie stars Aj Raval, Kiko Estrada, and Benz Sangalang alongside hip-hop artists such as Pio Balbuena, Ace Raval, Just Hush, Because, and Cean Jr.

In the movie, the singer-songwriter takes on a dual role. He plays Benny Illustrado, while also making a major contribution to the film's soundtrack.

He co-wrote the movie's theme “Diablo,” alongside Because, Balbuena, and Just Hush, the other musicians who also acted in the film.

Cean Jr. also has two other tracks in the soundtrack -- “Usapan” and “Hirap O Sarap.”

Cean Jr. has been with O/C Records for years and has showcased multiple musical pieces, such as his debut single “Binibini,” “YK” and his latest single, “Still Miss You.” He now expands his horizon with this acting debut.

