Millie Bobby Brown returning as Enola Holmes in sequel

Millie Bobby Brown in 'Enola Holmes 2.' Handout

Millie Bobby Brown is set to return as Enola Holmes for the sequel of her movie.

Fresh from the success of the first movie, Netflix said “Enola Holmes 2” will premiere globally on the streaming platform on November 4.

Aside from Brown, the film stars Henry Cavill, David Thewlis, Louis Partridge, and Helena Bonham Carter.

The sequel sees Enola following in the footsteps of her famous brother, Sherlock (Cavill), as she opens her own agency — only to find that life as a female detective-for-hire isn’t as easy as it seems.

Resigned to accepting the cold realities of adulthood, she is about to close shop when a penniless matchstick girl offers Enola her first official job: to find her missing sister.

But this case proves to be far more puzzling than expected, as Enola is thrown into a dangerous new world — from London’s sinister factories and colorful music halls to the highest echelons of society and 221B Baker Street itself.

As the sparks of a deadly conspiracy ignite, Enola must call upon the help of friends — and Sherlock himself — to unravel her mystery. The game, it seems, has found its feet again!



“Enola Holmes 2” is directed by Harry Bradbeer, with a screenplay by Jack Thorne and story by Harry Bradbeer and Jack Thorne.

