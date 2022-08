MANILA – Actress Angelica Panganiban looked stunning as she flaunted her baby bump in a photo shoot.

Panganiban, a glowing mother-to-be, confidently showed her tummy in a sailing-themed maternity shoot, which was organized by her partner, the father of her child, Gregg Homan.

The snaps were taken by photographer Paolo Pineda.

"Sails up! Happiness is on the way," Panganiban wrote on Instagram.

In Panganiban’s announcement of her pregnancy last March 20, she wrote: “Sa wakas! Magagampanan ko na rin ang pinakahihintay, at pinaka-importanteng papel ng buhay ko. Magiging ganap na INA na po ako.”

Panganiban and Homan marked their second anniversary last July.



Homan is notably Panganiban’s first known non-showbiz boyfriend.

