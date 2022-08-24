Eric Nam to hold Manila concert in November

Eric Nam performs at the European leg of his 'There And Back Again' world tour. Photo: Instagram/@ericnam

(UPDATE) Korean-American singer Eric Nam announced Wednesday he would perform in the Philippines in November as part of his ongoing world tour.

In a Twitter post, the 33-year-old artist revealed the stops for the Asian leg of his "There And Back Again" world tour, which includes a show at the Samsung Hall in Taguig City on Nov. 10.

The tour also includes shows in Singapore, Taiwan and Thailand, based on Nam's post.

Nam said tickets would go on sale starting Sept. 8 on his website.

Last January, Nam put out his second English album "There And Back Again," containing 7 songs including the title track "Lost On Me" and previously-released singles "I Don't Know You Anymore" and "Any Other Way."

Apart from his music career, Nam is also a popular TV personality in Korea, appearing in a number of variety shows. He also hosts the K-pop podcast "Daebak Show."

