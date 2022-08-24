Cherie Gil's son pens heartwarming message for late actress

MANILA -- Raphael Rogoff penned a heartwarming message to pay tribute to his late mom, actress Cherie Gil.

Through an Instagram post, Rogoff said it was a “luxury” to have Gil as a mom.

“You were a gift to this world. You touched every life that you came across, whether through the silver screen, on stage, or in person,” he said.

“To your most prized fans, you were Cherie Gil, La Primera Contravida. To some, Evangeline Rose; or perhaps Cheech. To me, simply, Momma -- my homie. What a luxury,” he added.

Rogoff said his mom was the light that filled every room with pure warmth and bliss. “Your laugh, wit, and humor, resonated deeply with all who had the pleasure of basking in it.”

Rogoff added that his mom was the one who taught him to love unconditionally and “bathe in the beauty of emotions; to appreciate every moment, big or small, happy or sad.”

“You showed me how to live freely; with no care in the world. Always wearing your heart on your sleeve and unapologetically being yourself. Always.”

Saying Gil was the party to his life, Rogoff said he would give up anything just to spend another minute with his mom.

“No amount of time would ever be enough. What I'd do to see you crack that unforgettable smile of yours; the one that radiated with so much joy.”

At the end of his post, Rogoff thanked Gil for the greatest gift he could have asked for — his life and her love.

“For you, I will continue to dance to the music of life. For both of us. Just like we promised."

Gil passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 5 after a battle against cancer. She was diagnosed with a rare form of endometrial cancer in October of last year.

It was Gil’s request that her diagnosis be kept private, and as a family, they supported her in this decision.

