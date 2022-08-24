K-pop boy band ATEEZ is performing in the Philippines for the first time in September. Photo from ATEEZ's official Facebook page

MANILA — The long wait is over for Filipino ATINYs!

South Korean boy band ATEEZ will perform in the Philippines for the first time in September, local concert producer PULP Live World announced Wednesday.

In a Twitter post, PULP said the 8-member group is part of the lineup for K-pop Masterz Ep. 2 in Manila, to be staged at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on Sept. 23.

Tickets are priced from P3,500 to P13,500 and will go on sale starting Sept. 3 through TicketNet, based on PULP's post.

PULP has yet to reveal the other artists performing at K-pop Masterz Ep. 2 in Manila.

The lineup for the first K-pop Masterz, held last July 29 at the Mall of Asia Arena, included boy band Treasure and GOT7 members BamBam and Jackson Wang.

ATEEZ — composed of Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung and Jongho — debuted in 2018 under KQ Entertainment.

Last July 29, the band released the extended play "The World EP.1: Movement," which debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 that measures the most popular albums in the United States.