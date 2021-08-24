Sunshine Cruz's daughter Samantha turns 17

MANILA -- Star Magic artist Samantha "Sam" Cruz is celebrating her 17th birthday and her mother, actress Sunshine Cruz turned to social media on Tuesday to share her message for the special day of her daughter with former husband Cesar Montano.

"I love this bubbly, funny, sweet and sometimes pilya daughter of mine so much! Mom’s always here for you and I am very proud of you," Sunshine wrote on Instagram.

Sam's sisters Angelina and Chesca also took to Instagram to greet their sibling a happy birthday.

"Happy 17th dancing queen!! i love u more than u’ll ever know," Angelina wrote.

Just last March, Sam officially entered the entertainment industry as she signed a contract with ABS-CBN’s Star Magic.

Related video: