Sharon, KC pen sweet birthday messages for Kiko Pangilinan

Photos from Sharon Cuneta and KC Concepcion's Instagram accounts

Actress Sharon Cuneta called her husband Kiko Pangilinan as her strength and protector as she greeted the senator on his birthday.

The Mega Star took to Instagram to share a sweet message for the politician, who she described as a faithful although “masungit” partner.

“Happy, happy birthday to one of the best fathers in the world, my Sutart, playmate, “neybor,” friend, no.1 fan and supporter, partner, no.1 fan also of my cooking, my faithful, loving, kahit masungit husband and boyfriend, Kiko,” she said.

“You are, next to God, the glue that holds our family together. You are our strength and protector, and we love you very much. May God guide and protect you as you do the work He has planned for you to finish with His gift of life to you. We are behind you, beside you, around you always!”

Cuneta’s daughter with Gabby Concepcion, KC, also penned a touching message for her stepfather.

“Happy birthday dad! Thank you for disciplining me and guiding me so strongly in my teenage years and beyond. It’s because of you that I have a thirst for knowledge, am able to focus on and accomplish goals at work, achieve things with the courage that I can, with hard work, patience, and most especially the constant act of educating myself,” KC said.

She also acknowledged the contribution of the lawmaker in helping her to establish herself in different ways.

“You taught me that 'you can learn ANYTHING' and built that foundation of learning and applying to life. Together with all that mom and my grandparents instilled in me I want to thank you for helping to make me, me, in more ways than one,” she added.

Last April, the couple celebrated their silver wedding anniversary. Cuneta posted a throwback photo of their wedding to recall how two “knuckleheads” got married 25 years ago, with one eventually securing a seat in the Senate while the other thrived in the entertainment industry.

