MANILA -- Television host Robi Domingo was overwhelmed by the warm reception of fans and netizens to "Call Me MayBi," his new talk show with Maymay Entrata.

"Nakaka-overwhelm kasi we were just expecting like some people to be part of it. And then umaabot siya sa 3 million diamonds with thousands of viewers. Tapos 'yung concept is bubuksan lang namin 'yung isang tile. 'Yung umaakyat they can ask anything and everything. So it feels like a podcast/radio and TV show at the same time," Domingo told Star Magic's Inside News on Monday.

In “Call Me MayBi,” Domingo and Entrata share their thoughts on love, as well as their stand on today’s current issues.

The show's pilot episode titled "Lockdown Landi: Pwede bang magkaroon ng true love sa quarantine?" was aired last August 13.

According to Domingo, the show was conceptualized last year and Entrata was his choice to build the "laugh team."

"Maymay's name came sa utak ko, nag-iisip na ako ng parang not love team but a laugh team. Hindi ko in-expect na hindi lang kami host dito. We are co-producers and the concept was made by Maiqui (Pineda, Domingo's girlfriend). So we are very much hands-on sa script, sa bawat episode. And, sa mga darating na episodes you will see more of our friends, more personalities," he said.



Domingo said they have special topics in mind that they want to discuss like the "anatomy of love team."

"Ang nasa wish list ko ay the newest and the most powerful love team we have right now. Nakalista na fresh na fresh pa lang. I hope mapagbigyan kami. We are going to discuss the anatomy of a love team. Ayaw na muna naming sabihin pero I'm sure alam na ng tao 'yan. I'm sure riot yan," Domingo said.

“Call Me MayBi” streams on Kumu’s FYE Channel every Friday at 8 p.m.

