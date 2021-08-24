NY Asian Film Festival awardee Janine Gutierrez on why she idolizes Nora Aunor

Watch more on iWantTFC

Until August 27, the Filipino film 'Dito at Doon' can be seen virtually at the New York Asian Film Festival. Janine Gutierrez, who stars in the movie alongside JC Santos, was honored with the festival's Rising Star award this year.

"That's my dream po talaga. I look up to like tita Jane -- Jaclyn Jose -- and all the filmmakers who were able to compete and represent our country in different festivals abroad. That's always been my dream and my goal. So to be recognized in this way, for the films I have done, it's really so meaningful to me," Gutierrez said.

Gutierrez added that her extended showbiz family gives her plenty to aspire for as an actress. "Especially my lola, Nora Aunor. When you say her name, it's connected to her eyes. Even if she doesn't have lines, you can feel her emotions just by the way she looks at you."

Gutierrez continued, "Gusto kong maging ganun -- kahit wala kang sinasabi, walang dialogue, ang lakas ng dating mo. So that's really something that I really tried to copy from her, although she is on another level (I want to be like that -- even though you are not saying anything, no dialogue, you have an appeal)."

Dito at Doon, which comes out on Netflix this September, tells the story of two people who found connection during the pandemic lockdown. Gutierrez said that the movie mirrors the realities and challenges Filipinos are facing amid the health crisis. "When you're in lockdown, how will you earn, and if you can't earn, how will you eat? So in a situation like this, where do you place your need for love and for a relationship? Where can you place it in such a difficult situation. How can you prioritize love, when you need food and you need work?"

Gutierrez hopes "that this film reminds people that they're not alone. It's happening to all of us. It's a different situation for everyone, but we're all in this together."

Gutierrez is also excited for her upcoming ABS-CBN series 'Marry Me, Marry You.'