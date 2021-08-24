Netflix

Netflix on Tuesday finally released the first look photos of its upcoming “Cowboy Bebop” adaptation starring John Cho, Mustafa Shakir and Daniella Pineda.

Based on the beloved anime series, “Cowboy Bebop” is about three bounty hunters trying to outrun the past.

Netflix

As different as they are deadly, Spike Spiegel (Cho), Jet Black (Shakir), and Faye Valentine (Pineda) form a scrappy, snarky crew ready to hunt down the solar system’s most dangerous criminals.

They, however, can only get away with a number of scuffles before their pasts finally catch up with them.

The live-action adaptation will premiere on Netflix on November 19.