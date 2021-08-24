Morissette releases self-produced EP 'Signature'

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Morissette Amon has released her first-ever self-produced extended play (EP) titled "Signature," which also features her own compositions.

Morisette co-wrote and co-produced "Signature" with her soon-to-be-husband Dave Lamar and music producer Xergio Ramos.

Included in the EP are the tracks “Love You Still,” “Phoenix” “Will You Stay” and “Mirror” and the carrier single “Trophy."

On Instagram, Morissette thanked all her fans and followers for supporting her newest project.

"Only been a weekend since #MorissetteSignatureEP dropped and the love is overflowing!! so grateful for everyone streamin' & supportin'!" she wrote.

"Signature" is now on all streaming platforms.

Morissette is also gearing for her 10th anniversary concert that will happen this October via KTX.ph.

She rose to wide popularity in 2013, as a finalist in ABS-CBN’s “The Voice of the Philippines,” and has since earned the moniker “Asia’s Phoenix” as her hits and covers started reaching an international audience.

