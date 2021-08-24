Luke (Keann Johnson) was surprised at Dominic's (Adrian Lindayag) conversation with Gio (Vaughn Piczon) in the second episode of the series sequel 'Love Beneath The Stars.' Photo from iWantTFC's Twitter account.

MANILA — Luke (Keann Johnson) is starting to get jealous as Dominic (Adrian Lindayag) rekindled his friendship with Gio (Vaughn Piczon) in the second episode of the series sequel “Love Beneath The Stars” on Monday.

"Love Beneath The Stars" is a six-episode series sequel of the boys’ love (BL) movie “The Boy Foretold By The Stars” with new episodes every Monday available for free at iWantTFC.

In Monday's episode, the school president joined the traditional retreat school event “Journeys” where he requested Dominic to accompany him.

With all the pet names and subtle gestures, Dominic and Gio's reignited flame rattled Luke as he felt that the latter was the guy Baby R (Iyah Mina) was talking about in her forecast.

However, Dominic was quick to point out that the fortune teller also mentioned that it could be a trait or feeling and they made amends.

Meanwhile, Karen confronted Dominic about his relationship with Luke. She admitted that it may be hard for her to accept the truth, she decided to just move on.

“Well, don’t worry, Dominic. Hindi ako ganoon. May respeto ako sa sarili ko at hindi ko hahabulin ang isang lalaking hindi na ako mahal,” Karen told Dominic.

Viewers also got a glimpse of Nikki Valdez who will star as Luke's mother, together with Agot Isidro and Romnick Sarmenta as Dominic's parents.

RELATED VIDEO: