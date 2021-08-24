MANILA – KC Concepcion penned a heartwarming message for his stepdad, Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan, as he marks another birthday.

Concepcion posted a throwback picture of the two of them on Instagram before she thanked Pangilinan for being the father figure in her life growing up.

“Happy birthday dad! Thank you for disciplining me and guiding me so strongly in my teenage years and beyond,” she wrote in the caption.

“It’s because of you that I have a thirst for knowledge, am able to focus on and accomplish goals at work, achieve things with the courage that I can, with hard work, patience, and most especially the constant act of educating myself,” she added.

Concepcion said it was Pangilinan who taught her that she can learn anything and apply all those lessons to life.

“Together with all that mom and my grandparents instilled in me I want to thank you for helping to make me, me, in more ways than one,” she said.

Wishing him only the best on his special day, Concepcion said: “Have a wonderful new year ahead of you!!! We love you. Happy birthday!”

Concepcion is the daughter of actor Gabby Concepcion and Sharon Cuneta, who is Pangilinan’s wife.

Cuneta and Pangilinan are parents to their three other children, Frankie, Miel and Miguel.