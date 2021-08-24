K-pop girl group Solia disbands 5 days after releasing debut single

K-pop girl group Solia disbanded just 5 days after releasing its debut single. Photo: Instagram/@solia_official_

A South Korean girl group had disbanded just 5 days after it released its debut single.

The 5-member Solia was managed by Space Music Entertainment, a small South Korean talent agency, and is the latest among lesser-known acts that broke up after seeing little success in the highly competitive K-pop industry.

Space Music announced the group's disbandment last Sunday, just 5 days after Solia dropped its debut single "Dream," according to a report by K-pop news site Soompi.

"Due to its circumstances, the company is no longer able to keep SOLIA going, so we have come to wrap up our activities after having long discussions with the company," the company said in a statement translated and published in the Soompi article.

"It was a very short time, but we would like to thank and apologize to the fans who supported and loved us during that time," it added.

The members also took to Instagram to apologize to fans about the group's short-lived career. Solia began promoting itself on Instagram on June.

Lesser-known K-pop groups have struggled to promote themselves especially during the COVID-19 pandemic that has affected music industries around the world.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO