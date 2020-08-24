WATCH: Apart due to pandemic, Tawag contestant gets wedding proposal from boyfriend on air

Tawag ng Tanghalan contestant Kristel Herrera says yes to a wedding proposal from her boyfriend, Joshua Mumby, during the August 24 episode of ‘It’s Showtime.’ Kapamilya Online Live

MANILA — A Tawag ng Tanghalan contestant had back-to-back reasons to celebrate on Monday as she not only won the daily competition, but also got engaged on air, with her now-fiancé proposing via video call.

Kristel Herrera, a cruise ship singer, was one of two hopefuls who took the “It’s Showtime” stage during its August 24 episode.

After the first round, where she performed Whitney Houston’s “Run to You,” Herrera was interviewed by hosts Vice Ganda and Vhong Navarro.

Asked about her relationship, Herrera said she met her English boyfriend, Joshua Mumby, on the cruise ship where they both work as singers.

Mumby, who is based in England, joined the interview virtually.

During a portion of the interview where Mumby taught Navarro, in jest, some English phrases, he directed a question to Herrera.

“Will you do me the great honor of becoming my wife?” he asked, as he put in view what appeared to be a diamond ring.

“I love you very much and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you. You know, I think you’re amazing. It would be incredible if you would accept,” he said.

Herrera, who was instantly in tears at the question, answered: “I already said yes, you haven’t asked me yet, I already said yes!”

“I’ve missed him so much,” Herrera said later on, explaining that they were supposed to be together in June and then again in July for her birthday, but the pandemic derailed those plans.

Aside from getting engaged, Herrera had another reason to celebrate by the end of the show, as she was named the daily winner after a rousing performance of Tori Kelly’s “Don’t You Worry ‘Bout A Thing.”