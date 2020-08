MANILA -- Actress Sunshine Cruz on Monday shared her birthday message for her daughter Samantha, who turned 16.

Samantha is Cruz's second daughter with former husband Cesar Montano.

"Time flies! Know that I am always here for you and I am very proud of you. I love you so much anak!" Cruz wrote.

In aN earlier post, Cruz said that they plan to have a dinner to celebrate her daughter's birthday.

"Did a simple photoshoot with her before her 'Euphoria themed' intimate birthday dinner," Cruz shared.