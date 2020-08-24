Noel Cabangon gets creative in this pandemic, to release 'Duets' album

MANILA -- It is said that turbulent times make for fertile creative grounds.

In the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and these haphazard times that go along with it, musician Noel Cabangon is experiencing a re-birth of sorts.

“Actually, I am surprised because I haven’t written these many songs in my career,” sheepishly admitted Cabangon in a Zoom interview last Thursday. “Dati halos dalawang taon wala pa nasusulat. During this pandemic, heto marami – iba’t iba.”

Since the Philippines went into lockdown last March 11, the fires of industry have been lit in the Cabangon household. The veteran musician has penned seven new songs and is hard at work on an eighth.

Showing dexterity and a newfound creative jones, Cabangon is embarking on a 21st century version of Frank Sinatra's "Duets" – where he writes and collaborates with a new generation of performers and musicians of varying genres.

Some of his recent efforts include the song “Habangbuhay” (recorded with pop duo Leanne and Naara) and the recently released track, “Pag-Ibig,” with hiphop artist Aikee.

“It’s me writing a hiphop song although my voice isn’t what you normally associate with hiphop,” laughed Cabangon about his stab at the latter song.

By no stretch is he the musician or the man he was when he came into public consciousness with his band, Buklod, in 1987. Through seven solo albums that followed and the numerous awards he garnered in that span, he has been pigeon-holed as an artist who writes socially relevant songs.

Cabangon has been unfairly labeled as a “folk singer” as he has dabbled into rock and pop. “Maybe because that is where I started,” he reasoned. But he is quick to dispel that. "I’ve done rock music and I hope to do some jazz.”

It is certainly possible to cross over into different genres.

English guitarist Peter White made a name for himself performing with folk rock musician Al Stewart and collaborated on many of the latter’s biggest hits. He formed a pop rock group, Shot in the Dark, that backed up Stewart for two albums, "24 Carrots" and "Live Indian Summer" after which they released a vastly underrated album. White then joined pop jazz artist Basia before embarking on a successful solo career as a jazz fusion artist.

“I think a musician should grow and learn all the time,” emphasized Cabangon. “You have to be exposed to different genres and modern music if you want to grow.”

And time is what Cabangon and well, everyone has had lots of in this pandemic.

Before the COVID-19 virus wreaked havoc on an unsuspecting world, Cabangon was looking to do his version of "Duets" albeit with new compositions instead of his classics but all recorded with some of his favorite new artists such as Ben&Ben, Moira dela Torre, and December Avenue to name a few.

There’s one in the pipeline where he hopes to work with 3D – Johnoy Danao, Ebe Dancel, and Bullet Dumas – in a move akin to late 1980s supergroup The Traveling Wilburys that consisted of Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Jeff Lynne, Roy Orbison, and Tom Petty).

“Na-limit 'yung paggawa ng album na ito but it’s all about navigating this pandemic in a different way every day,” the singer-songwriter pointed out.

Every day.

The day starts for Cabangon in the early hours of the morning. “The stillness of the morn,” is how he describes it. “Ako ang pinakamaaga gumising. I do it to take advantage of the stillness of the morning and the freshness of my mind.”

The living room has been set up for creativity – the guitar rack and keyboard are present in one side as is his laptop to record his ideas. A cup of coffee -- a non-negotiable stimulus for the singer-songwriter -- is always within reach.

“Of course, coffee really helps,” he said while holding up a mug as proof.

“I have a lot of time to think and to reflect,” Noel bared. “And today’s context is really conducive for my style of songwriting. I write what pops out and record whatever motif maisip ko. I scribble down concepts, ideas, words, whatever comes to mind and see how I can string it into a song or save it for later.”

“I do not want to sulk in one corner. I condition my mind to be productive.”

Cabangon also is busy with the ongoing Linggo ng Musikang Pilipino, a virtual music festival from August 19-28. As chairman, Cabangon is excited for this as it gives Pilipino music a chance for more eyeballs, participation, and awareness with most people staying home.

Linggo ng Musikang Pilipino offers a caboodle of music performances, single and album launches, workshops, creative webinars, talks, and more.

Second win for his career?

“No,” enthused Cabangon. “It is me being grateful to have achieved this status in my career and to be able to give back. And well to re-invent myself.”

It’s now close to 9:30 p.m. as we concluded the interview. Apparently, the day isn’t done for Cabangon. He has still some song ideas to scribble down.