‘Nasasaktan kami’: Online concert for Duterte set, because he ‘looks very tired’ amid COVID response

Singer Jimmy Bondoc announces a concert dedicated to President Duterte, whom he described as ‘very tired’ amid the government response to the coronavirus pandemic. Facebook: NDM Studios

MANILA — A group of performers led by Jimmy Bondoc is holding this coming weekend an online concert dedicated to President Rodrigo Duterte, whom he described as appearing “very tired” amid the coronavirus crisis.

Bondoc, a vocal supporter of the President, announced the show and its initial lineup over the weekend, through a Facebook video from NDM Studios.

The concert is titled “Singing for the President,” and will be held on August 30 starting 2 p.m., Bondoc said.

“Mahal naming Pangulong Duterte, gusto po namin kayo aniyayahan panoorin ang aming online concert para sa inyo. We just want to sing for you,” he told Duterte.

“To be honest, you look very tired. Kami po ay nasasaktan para sa inyo, so we want to sing for you, just like the good old days.”

Explaining the show’s schedule, Bondoc told the President, “Dahil

alam namin ‘pag Sunday, kahit paano, baka kayo po ay nagpapahinga sa bahay.”

Among the performers confirmed so far are Dulce, Chad Borja, Mocha Uson, Njel de Mesa, Paolo Santos, Thor Dulay, Arnell Ignacio, and Moymoy Palaboy, according to Bondoc.

Referring to workers in the music industry in general, Bondoc said, addressing Duterte: “Kahit sila po ay pagod na pagod na, alam po namin na mas pagod kayo. It really shows. And we just want to sing for you.”

Bondoc called on “ka-DDS,” or his fellow supporters of the President, to spread the word about the tribute concert.

“Kantahan naman natin si Pangulo. He looks very tired. And I think kahit paano, we can serve him, and serve the country in our small way through music, and to bring peace and love again to social media.”