Luis Manzano recalls childhood while having a superstar mom

MANILA – Luis Manzano had no second thoughts about the woman he wants to have a dinner date with if it’s not with his girlfriend Jessy Mendiola.

According to Manzano, it will definitely be with his mom Vilma Santos because having a “normal life” with her when he was younger was quite a luxury for their family.

“From my heart, mommy ko. Seryoso. Kasi 'yun 'yung ibang bagay na hindi namin nagawa ng ermat ko, have something na parang quality time. Kasi alam ng lahat na 'yung mommy ko is a superstar. So marami kaming hindi nagawa na bagay,” he said in Mendiola’s latest vlog.

In the same clip, Manzano recalled when he was around 6 years old and Santos attempted to make him feel a semblance of normalcy despite her celebrity status.

“'Yung isang beses nga nag-grocery kami ni mommy. Ito ‘yung attempt ni Mommy na bigyan ako ng isang normal life. Nung bata ako, dinala niya ako sa grocery. Siguro mga six ako nito or seven years old para ma-experience na 'yung mommy kasama 'yung anak, ‘di ba grocery?” he said.

“Pagtapak pa lang namin, siguro mga tatlong tapak pa lang, parang mall show. Hindi na kami naka-forward. Pagpasok pa lang sa grocery, nakilala nila mommy ko. Tapos diretso dinala ako ni mommy sa kotse tapos uwi na kami. So basically wala kami nagawa,” he said.

It is for this reason that he wants to spend any quiet time he can with his mom.

“So may mga bagay kaming hindi nagawa. ‘Yung maglakad-lakad sa mall kasama ang magulang? Wala kaming ganun. So isang quiet night siguro with my mom and Ryan,” Manzano said.