Kuh Ledesma talks of 'supernatural immunity' amid pandemic

MANILA -- Kuh Ledesma considers it a blessing that she has been on a personally imposed quarantine at her sprawling Hacienda Isabella in Indang, Cavite since March 2020.

No complaints or if and buts for the pop diva who has used her time to transform herself and and re-purpose her property during the lockdown.

“Araw-araw nagpapasalamat ako na ginigising pa kami ng Diyos,” Ledesma told ABS-CBN News Monday. “Binibigyan Niya kami ng supernatural immune system!”

She had recently transformed the 4-hectare orchard and events place into a quarantine area for OFWs.

As of last count, she has accepted over 300 workers while awaiting their health clearances. Ledesma strikes down the fear and risks attendant to her decision.

“God is good, walang nagkakasakit sa amin! We are not afraid at all! Like the story of the Passover, the angel of death passes over us," said Ledesma who also conducts bible ministry classes to the OFWs, as well as residents and workers in her community.

“We are covered by the blood of Jesus, it’s a spiritual covering kaya walang karapatan ang demonyo to inflict harm on you!”

With Ledesma at the hacienda are her daughter Isabella and her employees and their families.

Aside from her outreach program to some 30 families in Indang, Ledesma has supported the World Wildlife Foundation (WWF) Conservatunes benefit show series for other communities.

Online, she performed acoustic versions of “Over The Rainbow," “I Think I’m in Love,” “The Way We Were” and “Colors of the Wind” to help provide food, livelihood support and light for the marginalized folk of Donsol, Sorsogon.

She is also resuming the auction of her art collection for the benefit of displaced workers in the music industry and other beneficiaries.

Ledesma is set to invite her friends and patrons for the auction which covers an array of her paintings, art installations and other works of selected artists she has acquired through the years.



Up for immediate consideration also is the benefit online streaming of her priceless vintage show collection.

One of Ledesma’s most notable video library file is her Akuhstic Cafe show series which aired on the old Channel 5 network in the '90s.

Symbolic of her faith and hope for the future, Ledesma has also started on Instagram her santol photo series which features her abundant harvest of the fruit this season.

It’s a reminder, she said, of God’s generosity to her.

“These are the sweetest santol. When I bought this property I did not realize it was a santol orchard. It was freely given to me! So binibigay ko din ng libre“ she said.

Since a decade ago, Ledesma has shared santol to her extended network of family and friends, adopting the adage “freely you have received, freely you should give!”