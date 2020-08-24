Jodi Sta. Maria opens up about being a mom of a teenager

MANILA – Jodi Sta. Maria believes she is not overstepping as a mom when she researches about the things her son Thirdy is now into as a teenager.

This topic came up during the latest episode of “I Feel U” when Toni Gonzaga asked Sta. Maria if Thirdy already has a crush and if she searches for the girl online.

“I think it’s okay [to do the research]. Children, they have to understand na if we do research, it’s not because gusto natin magkontrabida or makialam or manghimasok sa buhay nila, which may karapatan tayo bilang tayo ang kanilang mga ina, hindi ba?” Sta. Maria said.

“We just want to make sure na tama ba itong natitipuhan ng anak ko? Ano ba ang mga tipo niya? Part iyan ng research natin kung ano na ba ang mga likes niya pagdating sa crushes or klase ng mga friends,” she added.

Thirdy, who is turning 15 this year, is Sta. Maria’s son with her former husband Pampi Lacson.

When asked what she considers her biggest challenge as a single mom, Sta. Maria said: “I think siguro 'yung first part of me being a single mom, that part of transition from having a family to doing things differently.”

Sta. Maria, however, refuses to take all the credit in raising Thirdy into the beautiful boy that he is today.

“Hindi ko rin kasi pwede sabihing solo mom ako na ako lang talaga kasi I would be unfair kay Pampi kasi he’s very much involved in the life of his son,” she said.

Calling Lacson a “good provider,” Sta. Maria said: “Wala naman akong masasabi doon. I thank the Lord na we are in good terms talaga. We are friends.”

Nonetheless, Sta. Maria still promises to give her all in order to provide a good life for her son.

“I think that no matter what happens, ipaglalaban mo na maitaguyod pa rin siya ng matino, ng maayos. Kahit na parang hindi ko man siya nabigyan ng isang buong pamilya, I made sure na I will always be here sa abot ng makakaya ko to provide him with a good life,” she said.