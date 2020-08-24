'He’s the most hands-on dad': Frankie Pangilinan pays tribute to dad Kiko on his birthday

MANILA – Frankie Pangilinan took to her favorite social media platform to greet his father, Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan, on his birthday.

In a series of tweets, Frankie thanked her dad for still being very hands-on despite his busy schedule as one of the country’s lawmakers.

“Happy birthday father ur problems are our country’s problems ty for still doing the groceries and showing up at every single damn PTA meeting i don’t know how u do it i love you forever,” she wrote, unedited.

Her greeting came with a couple of throwback pictures of when Pangilinan still used to carry her in his arms.

happy birthday father ur problems are our country’s problems ty for still doing the groceries and showing up at every single damn PTA meeting i don’t know how u do it i love you forever pic.twitter.com/llg0LVjty6 — kakie (@kakiep83) August 23, 2020

For her last tweet, Frankie encouraged her followers to greet her dad.

“Y’all better send him some damn love and appreciation today ok mans out here fighting for u everyday his record is spotless i mean rly,” she said, unedited.

Frankie is the eldest daughter of Pangilinan with Sharon Cuneta. The couple have two other children, Miel and Miguel.