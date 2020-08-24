Facing crises, Star Magic employees form Kantina Kapamilya as new livelihood

MANILA — Facing the back-to-back crises of ABS-CBN’s forced shutdown and the coronavirus pandemic, employees of the network’s talent agency, Star Magic, have formed a food delivery service as an alternative livelihood.

Dubbed “Kantina Kapamilya,” the newly launched service is taking orders via social media, and offers ready-to-heat frozen food, as well as prepared meals within Metro Manila.

Since it opened in mid-August, Kantina Kapamilya has been delivering non-stop, with many of Star Magic’s talents helping get the word out or placing their own orders.

“Nakakataba ng puso,” Lyks Bendanillo of Star Magic told ABS-CBN News on Monday. “Iyong iba personal na nag-message to know what’s cooking. Others posted.”

The menu so far includes favorite Filipino dishes, like pork sisig, pork binagoongan, bistek Tagalog, beef mechado, pork humba, chicken barbecue, tofu kare-kare, and chicken pastel, among others.

The team behind Kantina Kapamilya includes both current Star Magic workers and those who have been retrenched as the result of ABS-CBN’s franchise denial, according to Bendanillo.

Beyond the 10-member group from ABS-CBN, small businesses which have taken a hit from the coronavirus crisis stand to benefit from Kantina Kapamilya.

“Hindi lang kami ang matutulungan, but most especially our friends from the food industry who also lost their jobs because of the pandemic,” Bendanillo said.

“It’s a creative and collaborative food business aimed to provide an alternate source of income to families who are affected by both the retrenchment and pandemic.”

Kantina Kapamilya is only one of many new ventures spearheaded by ABS-CBN employees following the retrenchment process, which has affected thousands, including entire units.

As the business looks to expand its reach and deliver more efficiently, it “will be tapping other Kapamilyas to join eventually,” Bendanillo said.