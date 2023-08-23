MANILA -- After years of waiting, former Kapamilya child stars Zaijian Jaranilla and Xyriel Manabat are working together in the upcoming series "Senior High."

Jaranilla and Manabat explained that even if their characters in the upcoming series are sweethearts, this does not mean that they are working as a love team.

"Hindi nga namin binebenta na parang love team kami. Ganoon lang talaga 'yung istorya. Ganun talaga si Tim and si Roxy na mag-jowa sila doon sa story. Pero hindi ibig sabihin noon ay parang may XyJian. Walang XyJian," Jaranilla said at a recent special preview of the series.



For her part, Manabat added: "Medyo nagkakaroon po kami ng sharing-sharing na if ever po gusto naming ma-develop ang craft namin kung kailangan po ng love interest sa story. Kung 'yun po ang kailangan para mag-work ang story ay okay lang po, wala pong problema. Pero hindi po to the point na talagang ipo-promote or ibebenta namin as love team ... Parang hindi po kami magiging dependent sa isa't isa, pero wala po kaming problema kung 'yung story ay may love interest po kami sa isa't isa."

"Senior High” will be start airing on August 28 at 9:30 p.m. via the Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, JeepneyTV, A2Z and TV5. It will also be streaming on iWantTFC and on TFC.

Manabat and Jaranilla worked in various ABS-CBN projects like "May Bukas Pa," "Noah" and "Ikaw ay Pag-Ibig."

Manabat had previously said that she and Jaranilla are good friends and that she even considers the actor as a sibling.

