WATCH: LJ Reyes in pre-wedding video with fiance

LJ Reyes took to social media to share her pre-wedding video with her soon-to-be husband, Philip Evangelista.

Created by Nice Print, the video shows their candid moments, offering a glimpse into the intricate connection between the couple.

The brief video centers around the concept that Evangelista's presence brings a sense of fulfillment and totality to Reyes’ life.

Reyes surprised her social media followers last May by sharing a collection of photos that seemed to depict a proposal.

In the caption, Reyes shared a Bible verse which states that God has a specific plan and purpose for each individual, and that He loves and cares for His people, even in times of difficulty or uncertainty.

In the first photo, the actress tagged Evangelista, who can be seen in a kneeling position, presenting what seems to be an engagement ring to her.

The subsequent pictures portray the unfolding story of what happened next, as Evangelista proceeds to place the ring on Reyes' finger, followed by an embrace shared between the two of them.

Early this month, Reyes and Evangelista also had a pre-wedding shoot in New York.

The actress and her two children, Aki and Summer, have been residing in the United States since September 2021.

She moved abroad following her very publicized breakup with actor Paolo Conti, her partner of six years and Summer's father.

Aki is Reyes' son with her former boyfriend, Paulo Avelino.