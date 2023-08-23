Watch more News on iWantTFC

South Korean boy group iKON returned Wednesday with special single "Panorama," accompanied by a cinematic video depicting various love stories.

"Panorama" premiered with two music videos: one that runs for three minutes and another — dubbed a "drama version" — that lasts for over eight minutes.

In the videos, members Jay, Song, Bobby, DK, Ju-ne and Chan show off their acting chops as they play out romantic scenarios with female partners.

As of writing, #iKONPANORAMA_OUTNOW is among the Philippine trends on X (formerly Twitter).

"Panorama" comes more than three months since iKON dropped its third album, "Take Off," which spawned the singles "U" and "Tantara."

Earlier this month, the group staged the Philippine stop of its ongoing "Take Off" world tour at the Araneta Coliseum, though leader Jay did not participate in the event as he is currently serving in the South Korean military.

iKON is set to embark on the tour's United States leg next month, followed by shows in Japan in October.

The group debuted in 2015 under YG Entertainment, where the members stayed until their exclusive contracts with the agency expired in December 2022. The sextet is currently signed with 143 Entertainment.

