“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” has an all-star cast that includes Paul Rudd, John Cena, Ice Cube, and Seth Rogen who is also one the movie’s writers and executive producers.

Said Rogen: "We’re bringing to life these characters for a new generation, and the cast is really funny."

The filmmakers are proud that for the first time, the actors who play Leonardo, Raphael, Michaelangelo, and Donatello are actual teenagers who bantered and got along like their onscreen counterparts.

"It was a big ensemble recording," said Nicolas Cantu, who plays Leonardo. "It was all of us in a booth and we got the same energy that you're getting right now."

Brady Noon, who plays Raphael, said he wanted to make viewers understand his character more.

"Raph is always identified as the hothead or that's what everyone knows him for," Noon added. "Going into this, I just wanted to do something a little bit different and shed a little more light on Raphael, give him a little more heart."

The new animated film’s striking visual style and fresh storytelling also inspired the actors’ performances.

Shamon Brown Jr. said he wanted to add a modern aspect to playing Michelangelo.

"I think we all wanted to do that with our characters," he added. "That was an important aspect to have. And just to have fun with it, tap into the previous iterations of it, off this amazing legacy, and just have something that the people can enjoy."

Micah Abbey, who plays Donatello, said: "I took a lot of personality traits from a lot of my friends because my friends are the ones that are very into like KPop and anime. They taught me a few things I could say [so] I could really play the character."

Action superstar Jackie Chan voices Splinter, the Ninja Turtles’ martial arts instructor who once again plays their strict father figure and guardian.

Emmy nominee Ayo Edibiri also stars as the iconic character April O’Neil, who starts her own new journey in the “Ninja Turtles” universe through the film.

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” is now showing in the U.S. and will be seen in the Philippines starting Aug. 23.

Note: This interview was completed before the Hollywood writers/actors’ strike.