Pura Luka Vega also declared persona non grata in Bohol, Mandaue

Photo from Pura Luka Vega's Instagram account.

More areas in Central Visayas have declared drag artist Amadeus Fernando Pagenta, also known as Pura Luka Vega, persona non grata for singing the Lord's Prayer while in drag.

Mandaue City in Cebu approved a draft resolution on the matter written by Councilor Malcolm Sanchez in mass motion during their regular session earlier.

Draft Resolution No. 336-2023 states that Pura Luka Vega’s recent performance using the song “Ama Namin” was “highly offensive and disrespectful."

"As the Chairman on the Committee on Education, I am not condoning the the act of Pura Luka Vega for committing blasphemy," Sanchez said in an interview.

"Though he is entitled to his religious belief but that religious belief does not give him the license to mock the Supreme Being," he added.

The council added the drag performance was "sacrilegious in nature" and a travesty of the Christian faith.

Being persona non grata in Mandaue City would mean the drag artist will not be accommodated in case he visits.

Mandaue City also plays a big part in the Christian faith of Cebu as it is where the image of the child Jesus, the Santo Niño, is brought for the traslacion.

Meanwhile, Bohol’s provincial board also made the same declaration in their session.

"The portrayal of religious figures in a manner that is disrespectful or offensive to the religious sentiments of individuals and communities is not conducive to promoting harmony and mutual respect within our society,” the resolution authored by Board Member Tomas Abapo Jr. read.

They clarified that they are not limiting or infringing Vega’s right to visit the province but would want to express their disapproval of their actions.

“His actions promote disrespect and disharmony within the community,” added Abapo.

Last week, Cebu city also declared Vega persona non grata through a resolution written by Councilor Pastor “Jun” Alcover.

Other areas that have declared Vega persona non grata are Lucena, Laguna, Bukidnon, General Santos City, Floridablanca in Pampanga, Toboso in Negros Occidental, City of Manila, Dinagat Islands and Occidental Mindoro.