MANILA -- OPM veteran Ogie Alcasid is set to headline the upcoming concert "Ogieoke," which will be held on September 29 at the Newport Performing Arts Theater.

Alcasid's "Ogieoke" concert comes right on the heels of his "KilaboTitos" North American tour with Ian Veneracion in USA and Canada from August to September.

Early this year, Alcasid announced that he is gearing for a musical as well as new music releases and other collaborations this year.

Last month, he released his extended play "Songs from Home."



