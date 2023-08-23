Home  >  Entertainment

Ogie Alcasid gears up for major concert, North American tour

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 23 2023 12:07 PM

MANILA -- OPM veteran Ogie Alcasid is set to headline the upcoming concert "Ogieoke," which will be held on September 29 at the Newport Performing Arts Theater.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ogie Alcasid (@ogiealcasid)

Alcasid's "Ogieoke" concert comes right on the heels of his "KilaboTitos" North American tour with Ian Veneracion in USA and Canada from August to September.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ogie Alcasid (@ogiealcasid)

Early this year, Alcasid announced that he is gearing for a musical as well as new music releases and other collaborations this year.

Last month, he released his extended play "Songs from Home."


Related video:

Watch more News on iWantTFC
Read More:  Ogie Alcasid   Ogieoke   concert   KilaboTitos   concert tour   Ian Veneracion  