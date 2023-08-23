Home > Entertainment Ogie Alcasid gears up for major concert, North American tour ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 23 2023 12:07 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber MANILA -- OPM veteran Ogie Alcasid is set to headline the upcoming concert "Ogieoke," which will be held on September 29 at the Newport Performing Arts Theater. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ogie Alcasid (@ogiealcasid) Alcasid's "Ogieoke" concert comes right on the heels of his "KilaboTitos" North American tour with Ian Veneracion in USA and Canada from August to September. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ogie Alcasid (@ogiealcasid) Early this year, Alcasid announced that he is gearing for a musical as well as new music releases and other collaborations this year. Ogie Alcasid gears up for EPs, collabs, musical Last month, he released his extended play "Songs from Home." Ogie Alcasid releases EP 'Songs from Home' Related video: Watch more News on iWantTFC Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber showbiz news, music Read More: Ogie Alcasid Ogieoke concert KilaboTitos concert tour Ian Veneracion /news/08/23/23/china-ph-exchange-radio-challenges-during-ayungin-resupply-mission/overseas/08/23/23/lego-releases-filipino-themed-minifigures/entertainment/08/23/23/teens-bring-new-life-to-latest-ninja-turtles-film/news/08/23/23/sanggol-patay-ina-sugatan-matapos-masunog-ang-bahay/entertainment/08/23/23/first-look-nadine-lustre-stars-in-nokturno