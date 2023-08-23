Michael V muses about possibly working with Vice Ganda

MANILA – Comedy icons Vice Ganda and Michael V have kept crossing paths ever since “It’s Showtime” transferred to GMA-owned GTV Channel.

The idea of a possible collaboration has excited many fans, who consider Vice and Michael V as the current geniuses of Philippine comedy.

Even Bitoy is looking forward to it.

“Recently, tuwing nagko-cross ang paths namin ni Vice Ganda, isa lang ang laging pumapasok sa isip ko… ’possibilities.’ In a time na parang ‘puwede na’, ano sa tingin n’yo ang posibleng mangyari?” Michael V said on his Instagram account.

Over the weekend, the Kapuso star saw Vice once again when he appeared on “Showtime” with Manilyn Reynes to celebrate Ogie Alcasid’s birthday.

Reynes and Alcasid were an on-screen pair at one point, while Bitoy was a and the “King of OPM” teamed up for several comedy shows, most notably on GMA’s “Bubble Gang.”

According to the trio, they have been friends for more than three decades already as they dubbed themselves as “OctoArts babies.”

Bitoy and Vice also met during the GMA Gala 2023 when he along with Anne Curtis, Vhong Navarro, and Jhong Hilario were invited to join the Kapuso event.

“It's Showtime” first aired on GTV in July after a historic move between the two media giants ABS-CBN and GMA.

RELATED VIDEO