LOOK: Kylie Verzosa slays in ‘Pedro Penduko’ costume

MANILA – Beauty queen-turned-actress Kylie Verzosa knew how to turn heads as she sizzled in her Pedro Penduko costume.

Verzosa was on fire wearing a sexy leather outfit in what appeared to be her costume in the upcoming Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) movie “Penduko.”

Yesterday, Matteo Guidicelli, the lead actor of the film, personally shared glimpses of his first day on set through a collection of captivating photos and engaging videos.

Accompanying him in these posts was filmmaker Jason Paul Laxamana, giving audiences an exciting behind-the-scenes look at their collaboration.

It was in October 2019 when it was announced that Guidicelli will be playing Pedro Penduko in a movie, replacing James Reid.

Last week, Verzosa was seen visiting Copenhagen in Denmark for a fashion event. The former Miss International titleholder said she made a "quick stop" for Copenhagen Fashion Week, sharing photos of her at a boutique.

Verzosa rose to fame after winning the Miss International pageant in 2016. She went on to pursue an acting career in the Philippines.

Last year, she caught the attention of Paris Hilton on social media, with the American socialite praising her outfit.



