Photo from Pura Luka Vega's Instagram account.

Former "Drag Den Philippines" contestant Pura Luka Vega has been subjected to scrutiny after their performance of "Ama Namin" (Our Father) in a local bar.

A video of Pura wearing religious garb and singing a rock version of “Ama Namin,” has ignited a firestorm of criticism from politicians and leaders of the Catholic community.

Pura has been declared as persona non grata in several provinces, cities, and towns calling the performance "blasphemous and a disrespect to the religion."

Apart from being ruled unwelcome in these local government units, Pura also faces criminal charges initiated by the Philippines for Jesus Movement, a coalition of Christian groups.

The Hijos Del Nazareno Central, representing devotees of the Black Nazarene in the Philippines, has also filed complaint against Pura at the Manila Regional Trial Court.

Pura is a well-known drag performer in the Philippines with their impersonation of Jesus Christ and later on joined the Filipino drag competition "Drag Den Philippines."

Here is a running list of provinces, cities, and towns that declared Pura Luka Vega persona non grata and ABS-CBN News will be updating it as the story develops.

General Santos City Floridablanca, Pampanga Laguna Manila Bukidnon Toboso, Negros Occidental Nueva Ecija Cebu City Cagayan de Oro Occidental Mindoro Dinagat Islands Lucena Mandaue Bohol

RELATED VIDEO: