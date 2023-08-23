MANILA – KC Concepcion was overwhelmed with emotion as she discussed her sentiments about the forthcoming reunion concert of her parents, Sharon Cuneta and Gabby Concepcion.

During a conversation with ABS-CBN News at the sidelines of her "Asian Persuasion" press conference on Wednesday, KC admitted that she has mixed feelings about the concert.

“Kinakabahan ako. Guys, alam niyo ako lang ang anak nila. So I don’t think nararamdaman ng iba 'yung nararamdaman ko about this reunion kasi mixed emotions siya. But, of course, nananaig 'yung happiness ko,” she said.

KC emphasized that she is the one person who has the greatest desire to witness her parents together, even if it's just for professional reasons.

“Pangarap ko kasing makita 'yung parents ko na masaya na nag-uusap, nagtatawanan, magkasundo, magkaibigan. Hopefully, guys, ipag-pray nating lahat na ito na 'yung start talaga ng friendship nila,” she said.

“Hindi dahil gusto ko sila magkabalikan, don’t get me wrong. Hindi na. Pero just para happy and light lang. Of course [emotional ako] kasi parents ko iyan eh. I always say na para sa lahat, it’s a show. Pero para sa akin, guys totoong buhay ko ito.”

Describing the reason behind her emotions while discussing her parents' upcoming show, Concepcion clarified that the reunion concert is the realization of her cherished dream.

“It’s exciting. These are tears of joy. It’s a dream come true not just for me but for Sharon-Gabby fans who hope and dream and enjoyed their love team. Siyempre kung may isang nag-enjoy ng love team nila, ako 'yun. Kaya nga ako nandito,” she said.

“I have all of our supporters to thank for being with us sa aming journey not just as a ‘should have been family’ but as a blended family or individuals who learn to forgive each other and enjoy each other.”

On making a special appearance on that special day, KC said: “Sana naman po ano? Kasi male-left ako kung hindi.”

The "Dear Heart" concert will be held at the Mall of Asia Arena on October 27. Tickets are now available via SM Ticket outlets and www.smtickets.com.