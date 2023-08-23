Watch more News on iWantTFC

South Korean megaband NCT has entered a new era, unveiling Wednesday a pre-release single from its upcoming album "Golden Age."

The 20-member boy group dropped the music video for the song "Golden Age," one of the 10 tracks comprising its fourth album of the same title.

The new song reinterprets Beethoven's Piano Sonata No. 8, "Pathétique" 2nd Movement, with lyrics that express the group's hopes to have a bright future together, according to a report from K-pop news portal Soompi.

The album "Golden Age," meanwhile, is slated for release on August 28.

Launched in 2016 by SM Entertainment, one of K-pop's leading labels, NCT involves 20 members divided into five sub-groups.

