FIRST LOOK: Nadine Lustre stars in 'Nokturno'

MANILA -- Viva Films has released the first photo of its upcoming film "Nokturno" starring Nadine Lustre.



Joining Lustre in the photo release are other main cast members Justin James Quilantang, Eula Valdez and Bea Binene. The film is directed by Mikhail Red, who also directed Lustre in "Deleter," the big winner at last year's Metro Manila Film Festival.

"You have no idea what's coming. FIRST LOOK at #Nokturno Starring 2022 MMFF Best Actress and Two-time FAMAS Best Actress Nadine Lustre, 38th Gawad Urian Best Actress Eula Valdez, Wilbert Ross, and Bea Binene. From 2022 MMFF Best Director, Mikhail Red. Coming soon!" the post read.

Lustre was recently named best actress at this year's Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences (FAMAS) Awards for her performance in "Greed."

It is her second FAMAS best actress award, having also won in 2019 for "Never Not Love You."