MANILA — Carlos (John Arcilla) was victorious in his new plan to capture Alexa (Janine Gutierrez) after Aidan (Zanjoe Marudo) saved Chiara (Francine Diaz) in the latest episode of "Dirty Linen" that aired Tuesday.

As Carlos holds Chiara captive, #TeamResbak composed of Alexa, Olan (Joel Torre), Max (Christian Bables), and Lala (Jennica Garcia), had a plan to save the Fiero.

However Aidan has a different plan and saved Chiara, which signaled the presence of #TeamResbak in the Fiero mansion.

Alexa was captured while the rest of #TeamResbak managed to escape with the help of Lemuel (JC Santos).

Meanwhile, Atty. Olga (Andrea del Rosario) was able to buy the Fieros' business with the help a friend.

“Dirty Linen,” now down to its last week, airs on Kapamilya Channel, Jeepney TV, A2Z, TV5, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, and TFC.

