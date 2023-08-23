'70s OPM group Hagibis performs on 'It's Showtime'

Watch more News on iWantTFC



MANILA -- The '70s OPM group Hagibis opened ABS-CBN noontime program "It's Showtime" on Wednesday.

Pete Gatela, Carlos Parsons and Yujin Baydal performed the Hagibis classic "Babae."

Hagibis graced "It's Showtime" to promote the concert "Tugtuguan Sitenta 2" which also features '70s icons Leah Navarro, Mike Hanopol, Sampaguita, Marco Sison, Joey Abando of Boyfriends, Male Rigor and Monet Gaskell of VST & Co, Mon Espia of Labuyo, Nonoy Tan and Rey Magtoto of Wadab.

The concert will happen on September 15 at 8 p.m. at the Newport Performing Arts Theater.

Hagibis is known for hit songs such as "Legs," "Katawan," "Ilagay Mo Kid" and "Nanggigigil."

