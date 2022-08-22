MANILA — Like many parents on Monday, screen superstar Anne Curtis sent off her daughter Dahlia as a first-time “school girl,” in the latest milestone of her personal life she shared with her followers through social media.

On Instagram, where she has over 18 million followers, Curtis shared a video of her 2-year-old getting ready for her first day as preschooler, with details of the child’s cute outfit.

“My little school girl,” Curtis wrote. “All done with her first day & she had so much fun!”

Also seen in the video is Dahlia’s hand with a stamp, and Curtis carrying her daughter apparently after waiting for her to finish her first day in pre-school.

Replying to a comment on her post, Curtis explained that what Dahlia attended was “one like a pre pre-school where they all sing, learn and play together!”

“It’s so cute to see all the kids together,” she added.

Curtis’ husband, restaurateur and vlogger Erwan Heussaff, shared the actress’ post on Instagram, writing: “Stop, time, stop.”

Since becoming first-time parents in March 2020, the two have been chronicling Dahlia’s early childhood, from her first steps to her first vacation, and now her first day as a preschooler.

